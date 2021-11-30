Wishing UAE Happy 50th Year from Shaikh Mohd. Saeed Group of Companies
Head to the oldest perfume shop in the UAE and discover the traditional scent of olden Dubai
On the auspicious occasion of the 50th year of inception of the UAE, Shaikh Mohd. Saeed Group of Companies wishes a very Happy and Successful 50th National Day.
Acknowledged as one of the oldest perfume shops in the UAE, the Shaikh Mohd. Saeed Establishment was founded by a true perfumista, the late Shaikh Mohammed Saeed in 1954. During its 67-years of history of creating lasting memories, the company has relied on a profound grasp of the Middle Eastern people's cultural beliefs and lifestyles. It has continued to preserve the culture and heritage of the Middle East, by staying true to the roots of the region. The Group is proud to have one of the first perfume shops of Dubai, earlier known by the name of Dhamma Perfumes or Dhammasons.
Over the years, the company has expanded with their shops being well-known throughout the UAE under the name Al Hunaidi. The company has opened branches in Dubai, Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain and plans to further increase its presence in the UAE with more branches in different locations. The stores are located at Umm Al Quwain, Gold Souq Dubai, Sharjah Al Shahaba - Al Wasit Street, and Sharjah Rolla area along with stores at Deira City Centre and Murshid Bazar (heritage shop).
Their enchanting perfumes encapsulate the essence of a beautiful moment and stimulate recollections. They use contemporary technologies to create a fantastic and authentic classic fragrance that stays in the mind.
Shaikh Mohd. Saeed establishment, today is recognised as one of the top perfume manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors of original perfumes, perfume oils, and oud in the UAE. They are also into contract manufacturing, private label services. Al Hunaidi, Giovanni Bacci, Dhammasons, Saattco, Bernard Dimitri and many other brands are owned by the Shaikh Mohd. Saeed Group of Companies.
The company has succeeded in creating unique perfumes by incorporating oriental and French fragrances. It is also one of the region's significant distributors of French fragrances representing popular French perfume brands such as Paris Delice, Remy Marquis, etc. Shaikh Mohd. Saeed Est. offerings also include perfumes, deodorants, pure agarwood, bakhoor, perfume oils, French eau de parfum, and much more.
Bringing the Middle East culture together over six decades of their expertise and passion, they develop fragrances with unique & exceptional top-notch ingredients.
Visit their website at: https://shop.shaikhsaeed.com/ for more information.