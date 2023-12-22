UAE weather: Temperatures to drop to 7ºC in some areas; fair to partly cloudy day ahead

Pupils enjoy a nearly three-week-long winter break with schools reopening on January 2
The weather today is expected to be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, with low clouds set to appear over the coastal regions and islands, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.
Weather conditions will get humid by night and Saturday morning with a probability of mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.
Light to moderate winds are set to blow. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Lowest temperature is expected to drop to 7ºC in mountainous parts of the country, with the highest reaching 29ºC in internal areas of the country.
