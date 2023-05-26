UAE weather: Sand, dust to blow, temperatures to soar to 46ºC

By Web Desk Published: Fri 26 May 2023, 6:33 AM

The day will be fair to partly cloudy, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Clouds will appear southward, today. Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust and sand.

Temperatures could be as high as 46ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 43ºC in Abu Dhabi and 41ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 30ºC in Abu Dhabi and 29ºC in Dubai and 22ºC in mountainous regions.

Humidity levels will range from 15 to 75 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.

