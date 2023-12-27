UAE weather: Red, yellow alerts issued for fog, rough seas

Published: Wed 27 Dec 2023, 7:33 AM

The day will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said. Heavy rain has also been forecast across the nation.

Low clouds will appear over the east by afternoon. Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening westward over the sea. Red and yellow alerts have been issued for fog and rough seas.

The alerts say: "Fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some internal and coastal areas from midnight until 10am on Wednesday."

"Fresh winds and rough sea with wave height reaching 6ft offshore from 8pm on Tuesday until 8pm on Wednesday."

Temperatures could be as high as 30ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 27ºC in Abu Dhabi and 28ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 18ºC in Abu Dhabi and 20ºC in Dubai and 7ºC in mountainous regions.

It will be humid by night and Friday morning, over some internal areas. Levels will range from 50 to 90 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 45 to 85 per cent in Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate and rough at times westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman sea.

