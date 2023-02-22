UAE weather: Red, yellow alerts issued as visibility drops

First look: Inside UAE's iconic Abrahamic Family House that is home to a mosque, church, synagogue
From their facades to the interiors of all three places of worship, the compound is replete with religious and cultural symbolisms
The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy, with a gradual increase in temperatures, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Red and yellow alerts have been issued for fog. The NCM has shared a map of the areas where fog is expected to form today.
It will be humid by night and Thursday morning. Light to moderate winds will blow.
Temperatures will increase gradually. Abu Dhabi will see a high of 26°C and a low of 17°C. Dubai will see a high of 26°C and a low of 18°C.
Dubbed ‘the most beautiful building in the world’, the popular attraction opened on February 22, 2022
Over 280 families affected by the fire that broke out in Ajman's Al Rashidiya area on February 17 were provided temporary shelter in various hotels across the emirate
Dubai Crown Prince checks out the food innovations on display at the event
Dh109.5 million worth of counterfeit goods dispute cases resolved in 2022
This drink, which is packed with antioxidants, has a pleasant flavour — but it has no taste of mushrooms
This revelation came on Day 2 of Gulfood after the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between both countries marked its first anniversary recently
Local firms bag major contracts as Abu Dhabi-headquartered Edge Group inks three deals to the tune of Dh7.13 billion