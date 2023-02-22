UAE weather: Red, yellow alerts issued as visibility drops

It will be humid by night and Thursday morning; light to moderate winds will blow

Published: Wed 22 Feb 2023, 6:29 AM

The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy, with a gradual increase in temperatures, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Red and yellow alerts have been issued for fog. The NCM has shared a map of the areas where fog is expected to form today.

It will be humid by night and Thursday morning. Light to moderate winds will blow.

Temperatures will increase gradually. Abu Dhabi will see a high of 26°C and a low of 17°C. Dubai will see a high of 26°C and a low of 18°C.

