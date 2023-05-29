UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy day ahead, temperatures to rise

Dubai’s 3-Day Super Sale ends today: Last chance to get up to 90% discounts; 5 tips to bag the best deals
Residents are saving big by shopping for the upcoming Eid Al Adha and summer holidays more than a month in advance
The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts the day to be generally fair and partly cloudy at times eastward by afternoon. It would be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a probability of fog or mist formation.
According to the Met department forecast, Monday will see light to moderate winds, freshening at times. The sea will be slightly to moderate at times Westward in Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
Temperatures could be as high as 45ºC in some parts of the country. Mercury is set to rise to 42ºC in Abu Dhabi and 40ºC in Dubai. Humidity levels range between 25% to 80%.
The highest temperature recorded over the country on Sunday was 44.1°C in Dibba at 13:45 and Al Quaa (Al Ain/ Mezaira (Al Dhafra Region) at 15:15 and Al Jazeera B.G. (Al Dhafra Region) at 15:15 UAE Local time.
