UAE weather: Light showers, thunderstorms in parts of country early today

The country will experience a fair, cloudy and dusty day ahead

Photo: Storm Centre

By Web Desk Published: Fri 7 Jul 2023, 6:00 AM Last updated: Fri 7 Jul 2023, 7:23 AM

The UAE will experience a fair to partly cloudy and dusty day today, the weather agency has said.

According to the National Centre for Meteorology forecast, low clouds will appear over the East Coast by morning.

Light showers have fallen on parts of the country. Early today, the Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah experienced light rains and thunderstorms, as per Storm Centre and the NCM.

Storm Centre shared a few videos of the showers in Ras Al Khaimah:

Thunderstorms were also reported in the early hours of July 7, Storm Centre has shared a video of the rare phenomenon:

It will be humid by night and Saturday morning over some Coastal areas. Levels will range from 25 per cent to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi per cent and 15 to 75 per cent in Dubai.

Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds will blow, freshening at times will cause blowing and suspended dust east and northward. They will blow at a speed of 10–25 reaching 40 kmph.

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and rough at times by morning in Oman sea, becoming moderate to slight during daytime.

On Thursday, Al Ain’s Al Qattara recorded the highest temperature in the country at 49.5ºC.

ALSO READ: