UAE weather: Cloudy skies; humid night ahead

The announcement came a day after Sheikh Mohammed announced the first meeting of Council of Ministers for the new year
The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Low clouds will appear over the coasts, especially eastward. It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some internal areas.
Both Abu Dhabi and Dubai will see a maximum temperature of 25°C. The emirates will see lows of 19°C and 18°C respectively.
Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust. The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.
ALSO READ:
The announcement came a day after Sheikh Mohammed announced the first meeting of Council of Ministers for the new year
He has brought the name of UAE to greater heights – figuratively and literally
The event will be held on January 10 and 11
Noorhan Jameel Abed was among the first group of Palestinian cancer patients who arrived in the country for treatment
The astronaut's name was repeated in several of the nominations they received for the post, the UAE VP revealed
Court has begun hearing witnesses and the public trial procedures are still ongoing
'The brothers were extremely close to each other, and the [deceased] was absolutely heartbroken,' says social worker
A safety patrol found the child during its routine security beat in Ajman’s Al Rashidiya area on Friday night