Watch: Sheikh Hamdan visits Gulfood, clicks photos and chats with exhibitors

The new weapon is designed to integrate onto the MK series of general purpose aerial munitions and will be fitted with a semi-active laser seeker
The Dubai Crown Prince has captured the growth of the ongoing Gulfood exhibition. He recalled how the first edition of the event in 1987 had 65 exhibitors and 1,600 visitors.
“Today, I toured the 28th edition of Gulfood, which has 5,000 exhibitors from 125 countries,” tweeted Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai. “Gulfood’s emergence as the world’s largest trade show of its kind demonstrates Dubai’s growing role in shaping the future of vital global sectors.”
He also posted a video, which shows him clicking photos at the event, checking out the food innovations on display and interacting with exhibitors.
The 28th edition of the mega event is 30 per cent larger than previous years, with 1,500 of its exhibitors new to the trade show. The event will be on till February 24.
Gulfood seeks to provide a forum for industry conversations on vital issues as well as a platform for showcasing new products and innovation, and discovering business opportunities.
The event features 125 country pavilions. It will put the spotlight on the role of the food industry in creating healthier, more resilient food systems and helping reverse global inflation.
ALSO READ:
The new weapon is designed to integrate onto the MK series of general purpose aerial munitions and will be fitted with a semi-active laser seeker
The event saw attendance from the elderly as well as youth volunteers to address challenges faced by the older generation, such as inclusion, activation, and health
Country affirms commitment to two-state solution while calling on all parties to condemn acts of terrorism
Participants first learnt some theoretical lessons before hitting the ground for practical exercises
National and international exhibitors keenly presented the industry’s latest solutions and technologies to Sheikh Mohamed
Motorists are advised to use alternate routes until the event is over
This comes as DXB announced that its annual traffic exceeded 66 million passengers in 2022 — a year-on-year-growth of 127 per cent
The tremor was recorded in the south of Iran at 10.05am (UAE time)