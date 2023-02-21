Watch: Sheikh Hamdan visits Gulfood, clicks photos and chats with exhibitors

Dubai Crown Prince checks out the food innovations on display at the event

Published: Tue 21 Feb 2023, 6:40 PM

The Dubai Crown Prince has captured the growth of the ongoing Gulfood exhibition. He recalled how the first edition of the event in 1987 had 65 exhibitors and 1,600 visitors.

“Today, I toured the 28th edition of Gulfood, which has 5,000 exhibitors from 125 countries,” tweeted Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai. “Gulfood’s emergence as the world’s largest trade show of its kind demonstrates Dubai’s growing role in shaping the future of vital global sectors.”

He also posted a video, which shows him clicking photos at the event, checking out the food innovations on display and interacting with exhibitors.

The 28th edition of the mega event is 30 per cent larger than previous years, with 1,500 of its exhibitors new to the trade show. The event will be on till February 24.

Gulfood seeks to provide a forum for industry conversations on vital issues as well as a platform for showcasing new products and innovation, and discovering business opportunities.

The event features 125 country pavilions. It will put the spotlight on the role of the food industry in creating healthier, more resilient food systems and helping reverse global inflation.

