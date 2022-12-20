Watch: Messi 'framed' in Dubai after Argentina takes home Fifa World Cup

Adidas gave a tribute to the football star after his team took the cup home

Published: Tue 20 Dec 2022, 1:33 PM

Lionel Messi, often touted as the 'Greatest Of All Time', was crowned the Fifa World Cup champion with his Argentinian team on Sunday, December 18.

Adidas Dubai attempted to capture the historic moment when the football star lifted the Cup, by creating a beautiful video as a tribute aptly 'framing' it.

The brand created a spectacular graphic displaying the image within the Dubai Frame. This created an illusion of the the photograph being framed near Dubai's roads.

Netizens were taken aback by this brilliantly hyper-realistic image, with the video going viral. The reel posted by the brand received over 74,000 likes in less than two days.

One Instagram user said, "Love this! This is so surreal!". Whereas another commented on the post: "Wow! Gives me goosebumps".

Watch the video below:

Argentina won the penalty shootout 4-2 to claim their third World Cup trophy, 36 years after winning their last. Argentina extended their record for the most penalty shoot-out victories in Fifa World Cup tournaments by a team (6).

