UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives in UAE

He was received by Dr Anwar Gargash

By WAM Published: Wed 16 Mar 2022, 1:17 PM Last updated: Wed 16 Mar 2022, 1:30 PM

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in the UAE on Wednesday as part of his tour in the region.

Upon his arrival at the Presidential Flight in Abu Dhabi, Johnson was received by Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to UAE President, and a number of officials.