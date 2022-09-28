UAE’s economic success to be measured using ‘Gross Metaverse Product’ instead of GDP': Top official

Mask wearing has been made optional in all public spaces in the UAE, except medical facilities, mosques and public transportation means
The country’s economic success will now be measured using Gross Metaverse Product (GMP) instead of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), a top UAE minister announced Wednesday.
In the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, revealed the Emirate’s Metaverse Strategy at the Dubai Metaverse Assembly.
During a talk titled ‘Unlocking Dubai’s Potential: The Metaverse Strategy’, Al Olama said the economic sectors in which the metaverse strategy would be deployed are – tourism, education, government services, retail and real estate.
Al Olama said, “We are also going to launch a task force to see the opportunities for exporting our culture to the rest of world using the metaverse.”
This is a developing story; more details to come soon.
Mask wearing has been made optional in all public spaces in the UAE, except medical facilities, mosques and public transportation means
Fighter aircraft of the Royal Air Force of Oman escorted Sheikh Mohamed's plane as it entered the airspace of the Sultanate
He conveyed the sincere condolences of the President and Vice President of the UAE to the former premier's family and the Japanese government
However, the requirement for pre-departure Covid testing will be determined based on the rules at travellers' destinations
The country already has one of the highest female labour force participation rates in the Mena region, reaching 58 per cent in 2019
The notice was issued by Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation
Visitors to the capital were offered complimentary theme park tickets and a surprise appearance from Batman, Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes
Adam Cheyer spoke about entrepreneurship and technology at Coders HQ's 'get inspired' event