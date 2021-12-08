UAE weekend change: 3-day holiday for New Year 2022

The next draw will be held on December 11, 2021.
The UAE has gifted residents the perfect start to New Year 2022: a three-day break.
Starting January 1, 2022, the country will transition into a four-and-a-half-day workweek, with Saturday, Sunday and Friday half-day forming the new weekend.
December 31 is a Friday this year. Since it’s still in 2021, the day would be an official holiday. Saturday, January 1, is a holiday as well. Because the new workweek takes effect from the New Year, Sunday, January 2, is a holiday, too.
That means government workers and some private sector employees will get three days off: December 31, January 1 and January 2.
Government staff will move to the new workweek from the New Year. Private sector companies have been urged to “maximise benefits from the new system” by amending their internal rules and regulations.
