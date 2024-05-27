E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE weather: Temperatures to hit 48ºC, fair day ahead

It will be humid by morning with a probability of mist formation over some coastal and internal areas

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Mon 27 May 2024, 7:26 AM

Last updated: Mon 27 May 2024, 9:03 AM

The day across the UAE is expected to be generally fair with temperatures reaching up to 48ºC on Monday, May 27, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

It will be humid by morning with a probability of mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The met noted that temperatures over coastal and internal areas will reach up to 48ºC, with the humidity in Al Ain reaching up to 80 per cent. Meanwhile, the humidity in Gasyoura will reach up to 60 per cent.


Temperature will reach up to 41ºC and 42ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively

The weather department noted that light to moderate winds, freshening at times will blow in the country, causing dust.

The sea in the Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate becoming rough at times, especially westward by afternoon. Meanwhile, the Oman sea will be slight.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE