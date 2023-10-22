UAE weather: Red, yellow alerts issued due to fog; authority reduces speed limit on roads

Israel-Palestine conflict: List of UAE events, global festivals that are cancelled amidst Gaza crisis
From concerts to award shows, here are all the major events that have been called off due to the crisis in the region
Residents woke up to thick fog on Sunday, after the National Centre of Meteorology put out red and yellow alerts warning of certain weather conditions in parts of the country.
Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the authority highlighted the regions most likely to encounter heavy blankets of fog, as well as expected fog.
The Abu Dhabi Police has also reduced speed limit on certain roads in the capital due to low visibility caused by the fog.
Speed limits have been reduced to 80km/h on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan International Road and Sheikha Salama Bint Butti road.
According to NCM, morning drivers can expect to face the fog until 8.30am.
The rest of the day is expected to be fair in general and partly cloudy at times.
There is a chance of some convective cloud formation eastward and southward associated with rainfall by afternoon.
The weather will be humid by night and Monday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some western areas.
Weekend-lovers can look forward to light to moderate winds, freshening at times throughout the day as they hit the outdoors.
Lowest temperature is set to drop to 19ºC, with highest reaching 39ºC in internal parts of the country.
