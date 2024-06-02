E-Paper

UAE weather: Fog alert issued, visibility to be affected

Foggy conditions to begin around 12.30 am Monday and persist until 08.30 am, the Met dept said

Published: Sun 2 Jun 2024, 11:26 PM

Last updated: Sun 2 Jun 2024, 11:27 PM

There is a chance of fog and mist formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility in the UAE past midnight, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) in a warning issued late on Sunday said.

The Met department said the visibility could drop even further over some northern coastal and internal areas from 12:30 am to 08:30 am on Monday.


The alert was posted on X.

Earlier in the day, the NCM had sent out a yellow alert due to rough sea, as well as active winds reaching speeds of 40 km/hour on Sunday.


The Met department had noted that the sea is turbulent in the Arabian Gulf, with wave heights reaching 7 feet in depth, from 1.00pm today until 02.00pm on Monday (June 3).

ALSO READ:

