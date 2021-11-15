UAE: Vets remove 3.2cm-long object from dog's nostril

The former Indian team captain advises young people not to be bothered by pressure
UAE
An eight-month-old golden retriever, Bella, was brought into the British Veterinary Centre’s Khalifa City branch by her parents as she had a history of nosebleeds (epistaxis).
Dr Belal Al Sahlab of the veterinary centre examined Bella and suspected a foreign body was lodged inside her nose.
“We performed a diagnostic CT scan, and like I had suspected, Bella had a 3.2cm-long foreign body in her left nasal cavity; six cm into the nostril,” he explained.
“We immediately scheduled Bella for a rhinoscopy-guided foreign body retrieval, together with Dr Serghii and his nursing team,” Dr Sahlab said.
The team at the centre located the foreign body in Bella and later inserted forceps adjacent to the rhinoscope.
The 3.2cm long foreign body was carefully retrieved through the passage, with minimal damage caused to the nasal cavity tissue.
“Once we extracted it, we found out that the object was a tree bark,” exclaimed the doctor. He explained, “Bella accidentally inhaled the tree bark. It is unclear for exactly how long the object was lodged in her nose, but, according to the history provided by previous vets, it could have been at least eight days.”
The surgery was performed using Karl Storz’s video endoscope, available in the UAE through Eurovets.
“It is not very common that we find foreign objects in the nasal passages of dogs and cats. It can cause serious injury to the nasal cavity and involves a high risk of infection to the rest of the respiratory tract. Therefore, the object has to be carefully removed as soon as possible,” said Dr Sahlab.
To Bella’s parent’s delight, she was bright and alert the next day and went home happy and healthy.
According to a study published by the National Library of Medicine in the UK, nasal foreign bodies are common in dogs up to seven years of age and heavier than 10kg. Sneezing was the primary clinical sign.
“The vast majority of foreign bodies were grass awns, and rhinoscopy was an effective means of nasal cavity foreign body retrieval,” read the study.
