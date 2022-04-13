UAE: UK-based German wins $1 million in Dubai Duty Free draw

It is in line with the government's digital agenda
A German national was announced as the latest $1 million winner in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire Series 386 with ticket number 1653, at the draw which was held on Wednesday, at Concourse D of Dubai International Airport.
Markus Fellmann is the 8th German national to have won $1 million since the start of the promotion in 1999.
Zubair Ahmed Khan, a Chinese national based in London, won a BMW X6 M50i (Black Sapphire Metallic) car, with ticket number 0057 in Finest Surprise Series 1801.
While Noorjahan Farook, an Indian national based in Chennai, India, won a BMW Urban GS (Imperial Blue Metallic) motorbike, with ticket number 0779 in Finest Surprise Series 493.
Following the Finest Surprise draw, a presentation to the previous winner of a motorbike in Finest Surprise Series 492 took place. Joachim Baron Ramos, a 12-year old Filipino national based in Dubai was a third time winner in the Finest Surprise draw having won a BMW F850 GS motorbike in the Finest Surprise Series 492 with ticket number 0325.
