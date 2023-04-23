UAE: Top 15 companies for professionals to grow their careers revealed

The majority of these firms are international brands that have been listed by the world’s largest professional network, LinkedIn

File photo

by Waheed Abbas Published: Sun 23 Apr 2023, 3:28 PM

Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates and consumer products manufacturer Procter & Gamble (P&G) have been rated the best employers in the UAE for professionals to grow their careers.

Out of the 15 companies, the majority of them are international brands that have been listed by the world’s largest professional network LinkedIn.

The 2023 rankings for the UAE highlight the growth of prominent FMCG companies such as Procter & Gamble, Majid Al Futtaim, and Henkel. Both P&G and Henkel have secured a place in the rankings for the first time, while Majid Al Futtaim has soared from 13th place in 2021 to claiming 4th place this year.

Multinational corporation P&G, which specialises in a wide range of consumer products including personal care, cleaning agents, and pet food has made a noteworthy appearance in both UAE and Saudi Arabia, indicating a strong foothold in the GCC and commitment to empowering career growth for employees across markets.

"This year’s list is an indication that the world of work is still undergoing enormous change, and it is interesting to see how quickly our markets are evolving with 75 per cent new entrants in the 2023 Top Companies lists for the UAE and Saudi Arabia,” said Lynn Chouman, Managing Editor at LinkedIn News Mena.

“This is a testament to the dynamic nature of the modern workplace and how the top industries are growing alongside market trends. Our data recognises companies that have remained an employer of choice in the midst of global uncertainty, while acting as a valuable resource for professionals seeking the best places to work in the region," Chouman added.

Top 15 employers in the UAE:

Emirates

Procter & Gamble

Kearney

Majid Al Futtaim

Visa

Schneider Electric

McKinsey & Co

Bytedance

Henkel

Adnoc

Boston Consulting Group

Amazon

Oracle

HSBC

General Electric

The companies were ranked based on eight pillars that have been shown to lead to career progression: the ability to advance; skills growth; company stability; external opportunity; company affinity; gender diversity; educational background and employee presence in the country.

To be eligible, companies must have had at least 500 employees as of December 31, 2022 in the country, and attrition can be no higher than 10 per cent over the methodology time period, based on LinkedIn data.

It excluded all staffing and recruiting firms, educational institutions and government agencies. It also excluded LinkedIn, its parent company Microsoft and Microsoft subsidiaries.

ALSO READ: