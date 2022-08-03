UAE: Teen addict tries to kill mother while under the influence of drugs

Mom blames herself for neglecting her son, giving him money whenever he asked

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 3 Aug 2022, 2:46 PM Last updated: Wed 3 Aug 2022, 4:40 PM

A teen drug addict in the UAE tried to kill his mother while he was under the influence of narcotics.

In an anti-drug campaign, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department said the 18-year-old's Arab mother blames herself for her youngest son becoming an addict. She said she was negligent and spoilt her son by giving him money whenever he asked, which he then used to buy drugs and alcohol.

The Arab mother, who said she forgave her son for his violent behaviour, told her family lawyer that he needed to be treated for his addiction instead of being jailed for it. She said this would be the best way to rehabilitate her son and make him a productive member of society.

Authorities in Abu Dhabi have been running awareness campaigns about the dangers of substance abuse targeting young people, highlighting the important role of the family in preventing addiction.

Earlier this week, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department said its recent anti-drug awareness campaign had been expanded to include displaying educational materials and awareness films in shopping malls in Abu Dhabi.

