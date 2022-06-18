UAE: TDRA warns residents against fake Amazon delivery scam

Sheikh Mohamed addresses world leaders at Major Economies Forum hosted by US President Joe Biden
Government authorities have warned residents to beware of fake Amazon delivery scams.
A short skit posted by the UAE Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority on their social media warns that the scam is making its rounds among residents.
"Some people will send you an SMS with a link pretending to be an order from Amazon," says 'Abdulla,' who explains that the link then asks recipients to fill in their personal ID information.
"I knew it was fake because I didn't order anything," says 'Yasser.'
A message on the screen then informs viewers, "Do not put your personal information by SMS links. Open the Amazon app or website and make sure."
