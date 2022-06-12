UAE: Tarek Al Ghoussein, NYUAD professor and artist, dies at 60

The Kuwaiti professor of visual arts taught photography and documentary photography in UAE

Tarek Al Ghoussein

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 12 Jun 2022, 8:32 PM Last updated: Sun 12 Jun 2022, 8:35 PM

Kuwaiti visual artist and professor at New York University- Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), Tarek Al Ghoussein died in New York City on Saturday, aged 60.

Al Ghoussein was a professor of visual arts at NYUAD and taught photography and documentary photography subjects.

NYUAD Arts Centre issued a statement on Twitter following the death of their professor: “We’re in shock about this awful news about our friend, Tarek Al Ghoussein, artist and educator. It’s a huge loss for the arts in the UAE, across the region and the world, but also personally for so many individuals at NYUAD.”

Noura Al Kaabi, UAE Minister of Culture and Youth, also took to Instagram to pay tribute to the great artist, who worked relentlessly to promote art in the UAE.

"Our sincerest condolences to his family, loved ones and the NYU Abu Dhabi community,” Al Kaabi said on Instagram.

Lateefa bint Maktoum, Founder and Director of Tashkeel, said in an Instagram post: "A man I had the pleasure of knowing. A man who mentored me through the exhibition "Emarati Expressions" in 2011 right before I showcased my photography work in the Venice Biennial that same year. He was a brilliant photographer, a professor and to many students a father figure. He may not have had his own children but I know that the students that he taught will mourn his loss as if they lost their own father. The faculty of both NYU Abu Dhabi and American University in Sharjah will mourn him like they mourn a brother."

Al Ghoussein was a professor at the American University of Sharjah before he joined the NYUAD‬⁩. He represented the UAE at the Venice Biennale in 2009 and Kuwait in 2013.

The Kuwaiti artist produced a large number of works including "Self Portrait Series" (2003).

