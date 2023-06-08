UAE strongly condemns stabbing attack at park in French Alps

Ministry expresses its sincere sympathies to the government and people of the French Republic and to the families of the victims of the heinous crime

A general view of flowers and a message left at the Le Paquier park, after several children and adults were injured in a knife attack, near the lake in Annecy, in the French Alps, France, June 8, 2023. —Reuters

By WAM Published: Thu 8 Jun 2023, 10:15 PM

The UAE strongly condemned the stabbing attack that targeted individuals — among them children — at a park in Annecy in the French Alps region and resulted in numerous critical injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts ‏and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.

The ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of the French Republic and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

ALSO READ: