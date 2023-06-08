UAE strongly condemns stabbing attack at park in French Alps

Tributes pour in for the culinary legend, with residents fondly remembering his warm personality and welcoming nature
The UAE strongly condemned the stabbing attack that targeted individuals — among them children — at a park in Annecy in the French Alps region and resulted in numerous critical injuries.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.
The ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of the French Republic and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.
