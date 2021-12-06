UAE: Statue dating back to first century discovered in Sharjah

One lucky winner gets 1kg gold
An artefact dating back to the first century (AD) has been discovered in Sharjah’s Mleiha.
The Sharjah Archaeology Authority (SAA) said the artefact is a bronze statue of a mythical creature with eagle wings, a lion's head, and a huge bird's foot with claws.
The statue dates back to the time of the Roman Empire.
Dr Sabah Aboud Jassim, director-general of the SAA, said the discovery indicates the existence of a trading network between Mleiha and empires. He pointed out that the shape of this mythical creature was depicted in many Roman artworks in architecture, decorations, wall panels, furniture, and jewellery.
Dr Sabah explained that the “artefact is part of a censer bearing three statues of similar shape and distributed in a symmetrical circular shape, topped by a large and luxurious bowl used for burning incense”.
