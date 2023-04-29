UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Sheikh Saif offers condolences to Omani interior minister

Deputy Prime Minister visits the mourning majlis in Muscat

Wam
Wam

By Wam

Published: Sat 29 Apr 2023, 10:28 PM

Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, has offered condolences to Interior Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal Al-Busaidi, on the death of his mother.

This came as Sheikh Saif visited the mourning majlis in Muscat, in the presence of Sayyid Dhi Yazan bin Haitham Al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth, and Sayyid Saud bin Hilal al Busaidi, Governor of Muscat.

Wam
Wam

Sheikh Saif expressed his sincere condolences to the family of the deceased, praying to the Almighty to bestow His mercy on her and rest her soul in heaven.

Condolences were also offered by Ambassador of the UAE to Oman, Mohammed bin Nakhira Al Dhaheri.


More news from UAE