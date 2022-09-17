UAE: Sheikh Nahyan honours winners of Fatima bint Mubarak Women Sports Award

Ons Jabeur of Tunisia wins Sports Personality of the Year award

Wam

By Wam Published: Sat 17 Sep 2022, 11:20 PM

Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, has crowned the winners of the sixth Fatima bint Mubarak Women Sports Award.

The ceremony was held on Saturday at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi.

The first-of-its-kind award in the region and aims to empower women and highlight their achievements in the sports sector.

Giana Farouk Mahmoud of Egypt bagged the Best Arab Athlete Award; Shamma Yousef Al Kalbani won Best Emirati Athlete and Hana Ayman Goda of Egypt received the Best Young Athlete award. The other winners were Rehab Ahmed Radwan of Egypt, who won the Best Paralympic Athlete award; Faris Al Assaf, who won the Best Coach award; Aziza Nait Sibaha for the Best Sports Media; the Jordan Women's Football Association for Best Youth Development Programme; the Egyptian Weightlifting Federation was awarded the Best Team, while Emirates International Endurance Village won the award for the Best Sports Creative Initiative.

Wam

The Sports Personality of the Year award went to Ons Jabeur from Tunisia.

The awards' categories included fields such as sports management, training, research, sports sponsorship, and women of determination, and the value of prizes totalled Dh1,700,000.

Wam

"We hope to see Arab women continue to take the lead in local and international sports events, and this award will contribute to the birth of new achievements in the Arab women's sports career," said Mariam Al Mansoori, Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy Representative.