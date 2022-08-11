UAE: Sheikh Mohammed appoints Sheikh Theyab as President of Arab Youth Centre

New chief says he will continue to implement initiatives that empower region's youngsters

Published: Thu 11 Aug 2022

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has appointed Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as President of the Arab Youth Centre, coinciding with World Youth Day.

The Arab Youth Centre, founded in 2017 through a UAE Cabinet resolution, will continue implementing initiatives and programmes that empower the region’s youth, sharpen their skills and increase their participation and developmental contributions.

Sheikh Theyab expressed his appreciation for the UAE Cabinet’s confidence in his abilities, stressing that he will continue the efforts to empower the youth, which prioritises investing in human resources.

The youth represent the region’s wealth, he added, noting their capacity to build communities and accelerate the development process.

The centre will continue its related efforts under the framework of the strategic vision of the UAE’s leadership to empower human resources and will soon launch a range of initiatives, programmes and projects that will focus on achieving a doubled positive impact, he further added.

Sheikh Theyab then pointed out that the centre will enhance its partnerships with Arab youth ministries and youth organisations to improve their skills in technology, media, content creation and diplomacy.

The Arab Youth Centre was established as a response to the aspirations of the Arab youth, to empower them in their respective countries and promote joint Arab youth action, which comprises a range of integrated initiatives aimed at empowering the youth, including the Youth Development Delegates in the Arab Region, the Arab Youth Council for Climate Change, the Young Arab Media Leaders Programme, the Technology Fellowship for Arab Youth, the Arab Youth Research Platform, the Youth Solutions Programme and the Young Arab Diplomatic Leaders Programme.

At the start of the year, the centre organised the Arab Meeting for Young Leaders on the sidelines of the World Government Summit in Dubai, in partnership with the Arab League and with the participation of 15 young ministers and more than 50 leaders, as well as 120 young pioneers in youth action.