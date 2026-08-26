UAE schools to limit device use in core subjects under new classroom policy

UAE schools will introduce a more tightly regulated approach to classroom technology in the 2026-2027 academic year, with books, notebooks and pens set to replace electronic devices in four core subjects: Arabic, English, mathematics and science.

The move follows a review of how intensive use of devices and digital platforms is affecting learning and the student experience in school.

Speaking at a media briefing on school readiness, Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of Education said officials had identified indicators that called for a closer look at the impact on writing, reading, language development, concentration and the connection between thinking and writing.

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She said the policy is not a step away from technology. Tablets, computers and other digital tools will continue to be used where they serve a genuine educational purpose.

But in the four core subjects, schools will return to paper-based materials in order to reinforce foundational skills and give pupils a more balanced learning experience.

The decision builds on a pilot conducted during the previous academic year, in which a group of students moved away from device-based learning and returned to books, notebooks and pens.

Officials said the trial recorded improvements in performance in some subjects, as well as a significant improvement in student interaction inside schools and in student behaviour.

The wider policy is intended to ensure that technology is used more intelligently, rather than simply more often.

By reserving devices for learning activities that truly require them, the ministry aims to protect pupils’ focus and strengthen core literacy and numeracy skills while retaining the benefits of digital learning where it adds value for students and teachers.