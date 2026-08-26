UAE to cancel homework for KG to Grade 2 students in public schools

As part of school readiness measures for the 2026 2027 academic year, traditional homework will be cancelled for students in public schools from kindergarten through Grade 2.

The move aims to give younger children more time for rest, play, family interaction and reading, while ensuring that core learning takes place in a structured and supportive classroom setting.

Officials said during a media briefing that the approach recognises the developmental needs of early learners and seeks to reduce unnecessary pressure on children and parents.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Schools will instead focus on building literacy, communication and foundational skills through engaging in-school activities, with families encouraged to maintain simple daily reading routines at home.

More to follow.