UAE schools to welcome more than 1 million students this year

More than 1.067 million students are expected to begin the 2026–2027 academic year across over 1,180 schools in the UAE, education officials said during a media briefing on school readiness.

Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of Education of the UAE said the numbers reflect the scale of national preparations for the new term, with government schools set to welcome more than 26,070 new students. Around 10 new government schools will also open to support the education system nationwide.

Transport, learning materials and training have been prepared ahead of the start of term. More than 5,028 buses have been readied to serve pupils during the first week of school, while over eight million books were distributed to government schools during the summer. Educational resources have also been provided for more than 80 training programmes across the country.

More to follow.