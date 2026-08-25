RTA adds new roads, parking spaces around 6 Dubai school zones

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed traffic upgrades at six school-zone locations across the emirate, aimed at easing congestion and improving safety for students, parents and school staff.

The works, carried out during the summer break, benefitted more than 10 schools in Wadi Al Safa 4, Al Barsha, Umm Al Sheif, Dubai Motor City, Dubai Studio City and Al Sufouh.

Key projects include a new road linking Al Qudra Road and Hessa Street through Dubai Motor City and Dubai Studio City. The route improves access to and from GEMS Metropole School – Motor City.

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RTA also doubled parking capacity at Horizon International School in Umm Al Sheif by adding new spaces. RTA improved the entrances and exits of the service road next to the Al Barsha South schools complex, while introducing at-grade traffic enhancements around The International School of Choueifat – Dubai in Al Sufouh.

In Wadi Al Safa 4, the authority upgraded the road near GEMS Winchester School – Dubai and introduced traffic-calming and safety measures around nearby schools.

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RTA said the projects form part of its wider efforts to strengthen links between residential, educational and development areas, while making daily school journeys safer and more convenient.

The authority said completing the work during the school holidays helped reduce disruption for motorists, take advantage of lighter traffic volumes and accelerate delivery.

RTA has urged parents and school-bus drivers to use designated pick-up and drop-off points, avoid stopping in spaces reserved for People of Determination or emergency vehicles, and remain alert to children moving around school entrances.

Motorists have also been reminded to slow down near schools, obey traffic signs and stop when school buses display warning signals, helping create a safer environment for all road users.