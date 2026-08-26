Long queues, wait times: UAE uniform shops start seeing back-to-school rush

Long queues and lengthy waiting times were seen at uniform shops across the UAE this week as parents began their back-to-school shopping in earnest.

At the Threads uniform store in Bur Juman, parents were seen waiting to enter as early as 11.30am on Monday, with priority given to those who had booked their slots online in advance. Dubai resident Shameema Ahmed, who arrived at the store to buy uniforms for her three children, said she still waited over an hour despite having a booking at 11am, when the store opened.

"I was hoping to beat the rush, but I think a lot of people thought just like me," she said. While at the store, she also heard other parents voicing frustrations. "One parent was unhappy about the wait while another one was complaining about the unavailability of sizes. I feel like the back-to-school rush started earlier this year."

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All UAE students return to school on Monday, August 31, after an almost two-month-long summer break, as per the unified school calendar.

At Sharjah's Bimbino uniforms, a sales assistant said they were now recommending parents visit during the first week of September. "The rush began on the morning of August 24 and has been going strong," he said. "So now, we are asking parents to come on September 1 or 2 after the rush dies down a little, if it is not an urgent requirement."

Preparing for the peak

Latesh Radhakishen, managing director of Threads, said back-to-school is the busiest period of the year, so preparation begins well in advance. "We work closely with our school partners to forecast demand, plan stock requirements, and ensure the right uniforms, sizes, and accessories are available across our retail and online channels. We also strengthen our teams and replenishment processes during the peak period to make the experience as smooth and convenient as possible for parents."

According to Latesh, the rush typically begins from mid-July and continues throughout August with a significant increase in activity during the final weeks before schools reopen. He noted that some families still prefer visiting a store, particularly when buying uniforms for the first time, while others prefer the convenience of ordering online. "Our focus is on giving parents choice and making the experience as easy as possible whichever way they choose to shop," he said.

Heavy rush was also seen at the LCT Uniform store in Karama, which was packed with parents on the evening of August 25. Uniform stocks were piled to the ceiling as the store braced for demand.

Meanwhile, several retailers like Marks and Spencer and Centerpoint have also introduced school uniform ranges this year. A spokesperson for Centerpoint told Khaleej Times that they had added government school uniforms and standard blue pants to their offerings.

Managing costs and shortages

Latesh said that value for money is important to families, particularly during back-to-school when there are multiple expenses to manage. "For us, value is about balancing competitive pricing with quality, comfort and durability, particularly as school uniforms are worn so frequently throughout the academic year."

To address affordability, Threads is encouraging families to give their old uniforms a second life. Through the new app, parents can book a convenient time to bring in pre-loved Threads uniforms for inspection and donation. Once accepted, they receive a Dh25 voucher to redeem in store, supporting reuse while also providing additional value for families.

Latesh added that stock levels are monitored closely and replenished proactively across different channels. "We use historical demand, school requirements and sales trends to forecast stock needs, with particular attention given to popular sizes and fast-moving items."

His advice to families was simple — don't leave uniform shopping until the final few days before school starts. "Shopping earlier gives parents more choice in terms of sizing and allows them to avoid the busiest period,” he said. “We recommend checking your school's latest uniform requirements, confirming your child's current size, and exploring the different shopping options available."