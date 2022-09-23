UAE: Reem bint Al Hashimy calls for peace in Ukraine

Minister makes call during speech at UN Security Council briefing

AP

By Wam Published: Fri 23 Sep 2022, 11:18 PM

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation, has called for peace in Ukraine.

She made the call during a speech at a United Nations Security Council high-level briefing on Friday about maintaining peace and security in Ukraine.

The UAE delegation to the UN has attended a number of high-level meetings on the sidelines of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Al Hashimy also signed and MoU with Luca Beccari, Minister of Foreign Affairs of San Marino, to establish a Joint Committee.

The minister also met David Beasley, executive director of the United Nations World Food Programme.