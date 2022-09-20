UAE’s Internet quality, speed among top 3 globally

Since last year mobile Internet speed in the country has improved by 29.8 per cent and fixed broadband speed has increased by 28.1 per cent

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 20 Sep 2022, 11:07 AM Last updated: Tue 20 Sep 2022, 11:44 AM

It’s official: The UAE’s Internet speed and quality are among the best in the world.

According to the Digital Quality of Life Index (DQL), the UAE’s Internet quality is the third best in the world. The quality, which considers speed, stability and growth, is 54 per cent better than the global average. The country’s mobile Internet speed ranks higher than fixed broadband in the global ranking, operating at 247.7 Mbps/s — which is the first globally.

Since last year, mobile Internet speed has improved by 29.8 per cent (56.8 Mbps), and fixed broadband speed by 28.1 per cent (42.5 Mbps).

Recently, a report issued by the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) said the UAE’s average mobile Internet speed is the fastest in the world. The same report said residents spend more than eight and a half hours online every day — nearly two hours more than the global average of 6.58 hours.

Affordability

According to the DQL, UAE residents can buy 1GB of mobile internet for “as cheap as 4 minutes 6 seconds of work per month”.

Affordability decreased since the previous year. Fixed broadband costs Emiratis around 5 hours 45 minutes of their working time each month.

Digital well-being

The index ranks the UAE 44th globally when it comes to digital wellbeing. Out of 117 countries, the UAE’s e-government services come at 17th, while e-infrastructure is ranked 20th.

In the face of waging inflation, fixed broadband Internet has become less affordable worldwide for the second year in a row.

The index evaluates countries based on five fundamental digital wellbeing pillars: Internet quality, e-government, e-infrastructure, Internet affordability, and e-security.

Surfshark's study also found that countries with the poorest Internet connection have to work for it the longest.

"While countries with a strong digital quality of life tend to be those of advanced economies, our global study found that money doesn't always buy digital happiness," said Gabriele Racaityte-Krasauske, head of PR at Surfshark. "That is why, for the fourth year in a row, we continue analysing the Digital Quality of Life to see how different nations keep up with providing the basic digital necessities for their citizens.

