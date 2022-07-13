UAE President to address nation today

Speech to be broadcast on local radio, TV channels

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 13 Jul 2022, 1:08 PM Last updated: Wed 13 Jul 2022, 1:30 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today will address the nation, its citizens, and residents, to outline the UAE’s strategic approach and ambitions for the coming decades.

The speech will be broadcast on local TV and radio channels this evening at 6pm, UAE time.

The President received some of the outstanding students and their families yesterday. He urged them to harness their skills to have a positive impact on their communities and the world.

Sheikh Mohamed said: “This elite group of outstanding male and female students is the real investment in the future of our country."

Sheikh Mohamed was elected President in May 2021, succeeding his brother Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away on May 13, at the age of 73.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed has also served as the Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces since January 2005. He is known for playing a key role in developing the UAE Armed Forces in terms of strategic planning, training, organisational structure and promoting defence capabilities.