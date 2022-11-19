UAE President receives Vice-President of Venezuela

Here’s a list of events happening across the city till Sunday
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received on Saturday Dr. Delcy Rodríguez, Vice-President of Venezuela, at Al Shati Palace.
Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Rodríguez who conveyed the greetings of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to the President and his best wishes for further progress and prosperity to the UAE.
Sheikh Mohamed asked Rodríguez to convey his greetings and best wishes for continued happiness and health to President Maduro and his best wishes for further stability and prosperity to the friendly people of Venezuela.
The leaders discussed the friendship and cooperation relations between the two countries and the opportunities available to both sides to develop them and diversify their base, especially in the investment, trade and economic fields. They exchanged views on a number of issues and topics of common concern.
The meeting was attended a number of senior officials.
