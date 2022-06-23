UAE President receives King Abdullah of Jordan as he begins official visit to UAE

The brand will be available in major hypermarkets and stores over the next few days, official says
King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of Jordan arrived on Thursday in Abu Dhabi on an official visit to the UAE.
Upon arrival at the Presidential Flight at the Abu Dhabi International Airport, the King of Jordan was received by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
He was also received by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.
Meanwhile, the Jordanian King's delegation included Dr. Bisher Al Khasawneh, Prime Minister of Jordan, Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan, and Jaafar Hassan, Director of King Abdullah II's Office.
