UAE President, Kazakh PM discuss bilateral relations

Sheikh Mohamed wishes President Tokayev good health and happiness

By Wam Published: Tue 20 Sep 2022, 10:53 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received at Qasr Al Bahr Majlis on Tueday, Alikhan Smailov, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, who is on a working visit to the country.

Sheikh Mohamed conveyed his greetings to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, wishing him good health and happiness and further progress and prosperity to Kazakhstan and its people.

The meeting addressed bilateral relations between the two friendly countries in various domains and ways to develop them.

For his part, Ismailov thanked Sheikh Mohamed for the warm reception, and conveyed to him the greetings of President Tokayev and his wishes of continued health and happiness, and further progress and development for the UAE and its people.

The meeting was attended by a number of officials.