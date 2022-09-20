UAE President, Kazakh PM discuss bilateral relations

University graduates taking part in the programme will receive fully sponsored on-the-job training over a six-month period
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received at Qasr Al Bahr Majlis on Tueday, Alikhan Smailov, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, who is on a working visit to the country.
Sheikh Mohamed conveyed his greetings to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, wishing him good health and happiness and further progress and prosperity to Kazakhstan and its people.
The meeting addressed bilateral relations between the two friendly countries in various domains and ways to develop them.
For his part, Ismailov thanked Sheikh Mohamed for the warm reception, and conveyed to him the greetings of President Tokayev and his wishes of continued health and happiness, and further progress and development for the UAE and its people.
The meeting was attended by a number of officials.
It focuses on the importance of safeguarding passwords, data privacy, protection against hacking and social engineering attacks
The innovations, which are used to increase safety, have received accreditation from the International Federation of Inventors’ Associations (IFIA)
Guests at The Green Planet, home to over 3,000 plants across four rainforest levels, have been witnessing the foxes from Sept 16
Since last year mobile Internet speed in the country has improved by 29.8 per cent and fixed broadband speed has increased by 28.1 per cent
The Ministry of Interior calls on drivers to refrain from obstructing the path of ambulance and police vehicles to ensure they reach their destinations on time
There are several laws governing the use of vehicles in the country, with fines and black points defined
The Foreign Minister will present Emirate's policy, priorities and vision for international peace, security, and cooperation in September 24 address