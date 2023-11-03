UAE President, India PM Modi discuss concerns over humanitarian situation in West Asia amid Israel-Hamas war

The authority has urged residents to avoid the area to maintain public safety and refrain from take pictures
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared concerns over the escalating situation and loss of civilian lives amid the Israel-Hamas war.
In the meeting, both leaders agreed on "the need for early resolution of the security and humanitarian situation" in the region after Hamas launched an attack on Israel on October 7.
Taking to X, PM Modi commented on his conversation with the UAE President saying, "Had a good conversation with my brother HH @MohamedBinZayed, President of UAE, on the West Asia situation. We share deep concerns at the terrorism, deteriorating security situation and loss of civilian lives. We agree on the need for early resolution of the security and humanitarian situation and that a durable regional peace, security and stability is in everyone's interest."
More than 3,700 Palestinian children have been killed in 25 days of fighting, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza. Bombardment has driven more than half the territory’s 2.3 million people from their homes. Food, water and fuel are running low under Israel’s siege, and overwhelmed hospitals warn they are on the verge of collapse.
Israel has allowed more than 260 trucks carrying food and medicine into Gaza, but aid workers say it’s not nearly enough. Israeli authorities have refused to allow fuel in, saying Hamas is hoarding fuel for military use and would steal new supplies.
ALSO READ:
The authority has urged residents to avoid the area to maintain public safety and refrain from take pictures
Dubai Police held its first meeting on Thursday to discuss initial details
Scammers steal personal data by urging victims to click on a link provided in the message and fill out their user credentials
He found out he had been scammed when he reached the event venue and was informed that his passes were fake
The highly acclaimed writer is the Cultural Personality of the Year for the 42nd Sharjah International Book Fair
Cyclists can choose 40km or 80km routes; runners have 3km, 5km, and 10km options
Set to go on sale on November 10, tickets are priced at Dh300 for adults and Dh150 for kids
Book fair visitors turn emotional as they go through the huge list of people whose hopes, dreams, and stories were crushed in the war