UAE President congratulates Israel's new PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Attraction allows you to vent your emotions by smashing dinnerware, electronics with weapons of your choosing
The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, congratulated Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to him for assuming leadership of the new Israeli government.
During the call, Sheikh Mohamed expressed his aspirations to further strengthen ties between the two countries across all fields, with a particular focus on matters of development, as well as advance the path of partnership and peace forward for the benefit of peoples of the two nations and the broader region.
Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed his thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed and emphasised the importance of relations between the two countries.
The largest fine issued to date was Dh50,000, and was imposed for dumping materials onto the marine environment
The authority's dashboard is filled with useful information regarding each individual’s consumption – information that goes beyond just bill payment
Professional divers took advantage of the emirate’s beautiful clear skies to navigate tricky obstacles and score points
Burj Khalifa alone will have a dedicated team consisting of 84 employees, with 32 supervisors, stationed at the site
Organised by the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Centre (HHC), the 9th edition of the annual UAE Camel Trek began at Arada in Abu Dhabi
Local company came up with limited edition and laser-etched plane-tags with the flight's make, model, tail number and spec outline to keep alive aviation history
Wearable devices are a breeding ground for pathogens, warn experts, with research indicating that hand hygiene practices are negated if these remain unsanitised