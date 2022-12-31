UAE President congratulates Israel's new PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Sheikh Mohamed expresses his aspirations to further strengthen ties between the two countries across all fields

By Wam Published: Sat 31 Dec 2022, 9:35 PM

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, congratulated Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to him for assuming leadership of the new Israeli government.

During the call, Sheikh Mohamed expressed his aspirations to further strengthen ties between the two countries across all fields, with a particular focus on matters of development, as well as advance the path of partnership and peace forward for the benefit of peoples of the two nations and the broader region.

Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed his thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed and emphasised the importance of relations between the two countries.