UAE: Pope's top aide inaugurates Vatican Embassy in Abu Dhabi

Archbishop Edgar Pena Parra, a close aide of Pope Francis, inaugurated the new Apostolic Nunciature in the UAE on Friday.
Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth; a high-level delegation sent by Pope Francis; Bishop Paul Hinder, the Apostolic Vicar for Southern Arabia, and top government officials were present during the opening ceremony.
The Apostolic Nunciature is a diplomatic mission of the Holy See and will be headed by a Vatican representative.
Al Kaabi lauded the development as a “historic milestone, carrying a message of tolerance and harmony among all”.
Archbishop Parra, the Substitute of the Secretariat of State at the Vatican, noted the diplomatic mission as a concrete sign of the Pope’s concern for people in the UAE.
The Archbishop said the Vatican Embassy demonstrated the “good bilateral relations that already exist between the UAE and the Holy See” while marking the 15th anniversary of diplomatic ties.
“I am convinced that the relationship formed over this period is based on a mutual understanding of the importance of faith and the positive role that religion should play in society.”
The event coincided with the third anniversary of the signing of the historic Document on Human Fraternity by Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Dr Ahmed Al-Tayeb in Abu Dhabi on February 4, 2019.
The Document, Archbishop Parra added, showcases the elements that unite Christians and Muslims, and the need for all to live in fraternity, despite our differences.
“Contrary to any distortion or manipulation of religion, the response to this call can be nothing other than choosing the path of dialogue, which leads to better mutual understanding and cooperation.”
Archbishop Parra hoped for better diplomatic relations and said the Embassy can serve as a place of “encounter and dialogue for our bilateral cooperation for years to come.”
