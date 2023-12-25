UAE

UAE: Police warns parents against violent online games for children

Officials said parents and guardians should monitor their children's activity on their smart devices

By Wam

Published: Mon 25 Dec 2023, 5:48 PM

The Abu Dhabi Police has warned parents against violent electronic games, noting that the serious effects of these games include addiction, isolation and separation from reality.

Officials said parents and guardians should monitor their children's activity on their smart devices.

Police have urged parents to monitor their children and intervene in their choice of games and e-applications.

Abu Dhabi Police has also asked parents to track their children's online activities and to encourage them to report any attempts to bully or blackmail them.

It called on families to report such cases by calling the hotline Aman Service number 8002626 (AMAN2626) or by text messages (2828) or via email (aman@adpolice.gov.ae) or through the smart application of the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police.

