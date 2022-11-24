UAE: Police to carry out field exercise today, residents urged to stay away

Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Centre ‘Tahkeem’ organises panel discussion as part of Dubai Arbitration Week
The Ras Al Khaimah Police and Red Crescent Authority have announced that they would conduct a field exercise at Barr Al Alaman, oppoiste Julphar Towers, on Thursday, November 24, at 9am.
This exercise will involve military movements, hence members of the public have been urged to stay away from the site and not to take any photographs of the drill.
Motorists have been told to slow down when approaching the area, take alternative routes and give way to police vehicles.
