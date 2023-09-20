UAE: Peak-season timings announced for Jebel Jais ziplines, sledder

The airline operates more than 32,000 flights across a network of 120 destinations in 52 countries
With the weather cooling down in the UAE, the great outdoors beckon! Ras Al Khaimah has announced peak-season timings for its adrenaline-fuelled attractions at the Jais Adventure Park. Take the winding road to the top of Jebel Jais and zipline or whiz down the mountain for extended hours.
Here are the updated timings of the attractions, according to RAK Leisure:
– Jais Sky Tour: During the two-hour adventure, visitors will conquer six ziplines that range from 337 metres to 1km above the ground. Operating daily from 9.30am to 3pm, the journey offers bird’s-eye views over 5km of Hajar mountains.
– Jais Flight: Visitors will soar across jagged mountain peaks and swoop through deep ravines on the world's longest zipline. Experience top speeds of up to 160kmph Monday to Sunday from 9.30am to 4pm.
– Jais Sledder: Whoop down the UAE’s longest Toboggan ride, covering 1,840 metres. Riders will navigate hairpin curves with speeds reaching up to 40kmph. The attraction is open Tuesday to Sunday, offering extended hours from 9am to 5pm.
Steven Bishop, general manager, RAK Leisure, said: “We invite adventure enthusiasts of all ages to explore the wonders of Jebel Jais and create unforgettable memories this season.”
