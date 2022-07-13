UAE officials, diplomats, Japanese expats pay tribute to ex-PM Shinzo Abe

Embassy of Japan in Abu Dhabi holds condolence function

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 13 Jul 2022, 4:37 PM Last updated: Wed 13 Jul 2022, 4:38 PM

High-profile UAE officials, diplomats and Japanese expats in the UAE paid their respects during a condolence event on Wendnesay for the late Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was killed last week.

A large number of people gathered at Japanese embassy in Abu Dhabi, where they signed a condolence book.

Abe, 67, was shot dead on Friday, July 8 while speaking at a campaign event in the southern Japanese city of Nara.

A private funeral for the late prime minister was held at the Zojoji temple before his body was taken to the funeral hall in Tokyo on Tuesday for cremation.

“The whole world was devastated by the death of the country’s former prime minister. It is a big loss for Japan and the entire world,” Isomata Akio, Japanese Ambassador to the UAE told Khaleej Times.

Some of Abe's accomplishments include reviving the country’s economy, increasing the world’s confidence in the country, transforming the defence strategy and strengthening and maintaining strategic relationships with global leaders in a successful bid toward diplomacy.

During his second term in office, Abe visited the UAE twice, in 2018 and in 2020.

“Abe created a very strong relationship between Japan and the UAE. During his last visit to the country, he launched the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Initiative (CSPI),” said Akio adding that the initiative covers political, economic, energy, cultural and defense cooperation aspects.

The ambassador pointed out that currently the Japanese and UAE government are working on a detailed plan for the implementation of the CSPI.

“This year, Japan is celebrating 50 years of diplomatic relations with the UAE, and we have started laying diplomatic foundations for the next five years to further promote bilateral relations including high-level exchanges, business cooperation and people to people exchange,” said Akio.

Koji Euno, Representative and General Manager of Abu Dhabi Oil Company Ltd (ADOC), who is also the chairman of the Japanese community in the Capital, visited the embassy to offer his condolences.

“I believe Japan is a very peaceful country. But we were shocked to see such a horrible incident happening to the former prime minister,” he said adding that Abe, who hails from his hometown in Japan, was keen on promoting education and culture.

“It was Abe’s idea and efforts to introduce the first and only Japanese school in Abu Dhabi during 2006. The school teaches Japanese and Emirati children,” said Euno.

He noted that the former prime minister made strong efforts in promoting economic diplomacy between Japan and the UAE.

Jiri Slavik, the Ambassador of Czech Republic to the UAE, who also visited the Japanese embassy on Wednesday to offer his condolences, said that Abe had made great efforts to strengthen bilateral and economic relations between the Czech Republic and Japan.

“He contributed a lot to the Japanese investments in Czech Republic, especially in areas of car production and renewable energy,” he said.

More condolences will be received at the Japanese embassy on Thursday.

More than 4,300 Japanese expats are living and working in the UAE.