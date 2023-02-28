UAE official refutes misleading claims related to Abrahamic Family House

It is now welcoming worshippers, with access to the forum and guided tours available to visitors from March 1, 2023

A top UAE official has issued a clarification on the objectives and importance of the Abrahamic Family House, which was recently inaugurated in the UAE, and refuted certain claims that it was established following a fatwa (formal ruling on a point of Islamic law) by a committee in Saudi Arabia.

Taking to Twitter, Dr. Ali Al Nuami, Chairman of Hedayah, the UAE’s leading institution in the fight to counter violent extremism, said some people have been discussing the fatwa of the Standing Committee for Scholarly Research and Issuing Fatwas in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which was issued 26 years ago regarding the Abrahamic religion.

“It is claimed that this fatwa was issued in regard to the Abrahamic Family House, which recently opened in Abu Dhabi. This is a lie aimed at deceiving the nation and to hijack the minds of its children in the approach of the ideologues.”

He added: “The Abrahamic Family House initiative is our message to the world to promote the values of coexistence, maintain social peace, achieve peace, and consolidate the human values agreed upon by the heavenly religions among human beings.

“Whoever wants to understand the vision of the UAE with regard to coexistence, let him review Al-Madina newspaper and what had been established by our Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH) to shape and unite the city’s society with its various components.”

Located on Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, the Abrahamic Family House, which comprises of a mosque, a church and a synagogue was inaugurated on February 16, 2023. It is now welcoming worshippers, with access to the forum and guided tours available to visitors from March 1, 2023.

The complex’s central forum functions as a visitor experience centre, where an immersive exhibition will introduce visitors to the Abrahamic Family House and invite reflection on the three faiths. The space hosts discussions, forums, and conferences that promote understanding, dialogue, and peaceful coexistence. The shared garden is another space for gathering, learning, and conversation for members of diverse faith communities and visitors of all beliefs.

The mosque, church, and synagogue will provide faith communities with an environment of profound beauty and tranquillity. This will allow them to participate in religious services, listen to recitals of holy scripture and prayers, and experience sacred rituals.

The Abrahamic Family House will also offer a dynamic series of educational and faith-based programmes and events, as well as initiatives for young people, that promote the exchange of knowledge and interfaith collaboration.

