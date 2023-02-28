UAE

UAE offers condolences to Brazil over victims of flood, landslides

The calamity resulted in number of deaths and injuries and caused significant damage

By WAM

Published: Tue 28 Feb 2023, 10:26 PM

The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Federative Republic of Brazil over the victims of floods and landslides that resulted in a number of deaths and injuries and caused significant damage.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Brazilian government and people, as well as to the families of victims, wishing a speedy recovery for all the injured.

