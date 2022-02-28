UAE: New Saun app can help in early detection of family abuse

The degree of their exposure to abuse is assessed using a set of questions

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 28 Feb 2022, 1:14 PM

A new smart system that enables the early detection of potential abuse cases within a family has been rolled out in the UAE.

The Ministry of Community Development said on Twitter that they launched the 'Saun' application, a family protection guide as part of the initiatives for the UAE Innovation month.

The person’s safety and the degree of their exposure to abuse is assessed using a set of questions. They are then referred to specialists that can intervene if the assessment reaches the red line. In which case, the person is notified through a notification that they receives as soon as they have finished answering the questions.

Hessa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, said: “The smart system for family protection guide embodies goals of societal value and high development importance, through a set of smart programs and educational, preventive and curative topics.”

The minister stressed on the importance of the smart system which enhances family stability, and supports a better quality of life across the community.

Buhumaid also appealed to community members, agencies and institutions to use the smart system. It is in both Arabic and English to ensure that the app can be accessible to children, school pupils, senior citizens, residents, people of determination and other community groups.

Iman Hareb Al-Falahi, Director of the Social Protection Department at the Ministry of Community Development explained that the “Saun” system aims for early detection of abuse against family members by asking a series of questions so as to determine the extent of the abuse and provide the required help.

She said the system also provides the phone numbers of the supporting parties, the necessary assistance to those subjected to abuse. The app also provide beneficiaries with all the legal information they need to ensure the protection of their safety and interests. The system aims at raising awareness of people’s rights and duties.

Authorities said awareness videos will be released to educate community members and raise their level of awareness and knowledge of abuse.

Al Falasi also pointed out that “Saun” provides content which is scientific, preventive, curated, and educational for users. Other content on the app includes: awareness videos on domestic violence issues, legislation related to family protection, and methods of managing family crises.

