UAE: New Harry Potter experience lets fans 'Celebrate Hogwarts'

Films' most iconic locations come to life in large-scale artistic interpretation

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sat 10 Sep 2022, 2:30 PM Last updated: Sat 10 Sep 2022, 2:43 PM

Harry Potter fans in the UAE will have the chance to explore a large-scale artistic interpretation of some of the most iconic and well-known locations featured in the Harry Potter films and books at the Abu Dhabi Mall.

The Abu Dhabi Mall on Friday inaugurated the international Harry Potter – "Celebrate Hogwarts" walk-through experience, held in the UAE Capital for the first time.

There are wonderful opportunities for great photos throughout the Harry Potter – "Celebrate Hogwarts" experience, where guests can climb the Grand Staircase, take a break in the Common Room and visit Hagrid's Hut, after exploring the Forbidden Forest.

Upon entering the Celebrate Hogwarts experience, fans will be able to get up close with a recreation of the Hogwarts Express train and try their hand at the Quaffle Toss to see how many points they can score into the hoops.

In the years since Harry Potter was whisked from King's Cross Station onto Platform Nine-and-Three-Quarters, his incredible adventures have left a unique and lasting mark on popular culture. Eight blockbuster films based on the original stories by JK Rowling have brought the magical stories to life.

"I am a Harry Potter fan, and I will be visiting Abu Dhabi Mall with my family to walk through the interactive experience," said Filipino expat Michael Ryan.

"My kids will have the chance to climb the Grand Staircase of Hogwarts Castle. We shall take photos in the common room and Hagrid's cabin."

The Harry Potter "Celebrate Hogwarts" walk-through experience is open daily from 12pm to 9pm until October 4. Some parts of the experience will be limited to those able to show receipts for purchases made in the mall.

ALSO READ: