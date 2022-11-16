UAE: New digital initiative to make government employees more productive, efficient

New Emiratisation rules in UAE: From salary support to unemployment benefits, how Nafis helps firms, employees
Government employees in the UAE will be trained to be more productive and efficient by an initiative called Jahiz. The interactive digital platform will upskill all talents in the government sector with 20 future skills in four major groups, including digital expertise, data and AI competency, new economy know-how, and 10X skills.
Jahiz, designed in partnership between the Government Development and the Future Office and the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR), is a new model that focuses on enhancing government’s future readiness by equipping employees with emerging skills for the future.
As employees develop their skills, they earn badges and build their future skills wallet, a comprehensive digital profile that will link their achievements to their overall performance management system.
Developed in partnership with 15 leading government entities and global companies, it embodies the UAE leadership’s vision to help all government employees keep pace with the rapidly changing world and understand the emerging trends that will impact the future.
“The competitiveness of governments depends on empowering their employees with future skills and enhancing their understanding of emerging trends in sectors pertaining to government work,” said Ohood Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, Chairwoman of the Federal Authority for Government Human Recourses (FAHR).
She stressed that Jahiz aims to complement the government's efforts to adopt new work methodologies by enabling government talents to design and implement major transformational projects.
Jahiz covers four main skill groups, and 20 sub-skills, through more than 90 modules. Digital Skills include cyber security, digital transformation, blockchain, cloud computing, programming, Web 3.0, and metaverse. 10X Skills covers 10X fundamentals, imagination and design, boosting productivity, connection for impact, and growth mindset.
Data and AI Skills include artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data, data management and analysis, and data visualization and narration. New Economy Skills include net-zero and climate change, circular economy and sustainability, digital economy, and new economy models. The platform presents its specialised online content in both Arabic and English languages.
Laila Obaid Al Suwaidi, Acting Director General of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resource said the initiative is one of the government’s transformational projects led by FAHR focused on providing government talents with the know-how, and enhancing their ability to innovate and employ modern technologies to promote the performance and competitiveness of the UAE government.
